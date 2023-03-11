SIOUX CITY — When Jessica Hammond saw the skywalk on Fourth and Fifth streets between Nebraska and Pierce, she pictured it as being an indoor, 360-degree fish tank.

All she needed was time plus enough paint to cover 66-feet of blank canvas.

Hammond, who creates large-scale mural art under the name "Brutal Doodles," is one of the artists whose work will be represented at the second annual Gallery in the Sky Skywalk Art Festival.

This year's festival, taking place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 1, will feature the oversized "Aquatic Wonderland" mural by Hammond and fellow artist Kitty Hart (aka "Kitty Kitty Bang Bang"), with the assistance of East High School art students.

In addition, mini-murals by area artists Mikell Zishka, Chello Sherman, Cherie Lee Johnson and Daniel Castaneda will be painted on the walls of the downtown skywalk system.

Hammond said Gallery in the Sky was an offshoot from the Alley Art Festival, which she, Hart and Vangarde Arts director Brent Stockton created five years ago in order to beautify alleyways while encouraging downtown foot traffic.

"Gallery in the Sky does the same thing, except it encourages people to walk along the skywalk when the weather is still cold outside," Stockton said.

The art festival will also feature a juried art show, art vendor booths, Hardline Coffee baked goods and refreshments, musical buskers and a kid-friendly drawing area.

Stockton is especially pleased with the reception the skywalk festival has gained.

"We believe the Gallery in the Sky draws attention to the skywalks and their purpose, while also adding beautiful murals and interest for the skywalkers," he said.