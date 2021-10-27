Gann inducted into the Sports ETA Hall of Fame

SIOUX CITY -- Dennis Gann, longtime executive director of the Sioux City Convention Center, Tourism Bureau and Siouxland Sports Authority, was inducted into the Sports Events & Tourism Association (ETA) Hall of Fame, Tuesday, at the Association's Annual Symposium, held in Birmingham, Ala.

Established in 2017, the Sports ETA Hall of Fame honors individuals who've contributed to the advancement of sports events and tourism.

Gann started his career as the city manager of Neligh, Tilden and South Sioux City, Neb., before beginning a more than 20-year tenure with the Convention Center.

"We initially ran the Siouxland Sports Authority through the Convention Center office," he explained. "I always thought there was a connection between sports and tourism."

Through that effort, Gann was instrumental in the establishment of the IBP Ice Center as well as attracting the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Basketball and Volleyball Tournaments, among other high profile events to Siouxland.

He also created the first sports commission in Iowa, while helping to consult with Des Moines and Cedar Rapids in forming their initial sports authorities.

In addition, Gann was involved in Sports ETA, formerly the National Association of Sports Commissions, where he served as President and on a subcommittee to hire its first executive director.

"Especially in Sioux City, we were able to attract tournaments that would do well in the community," he said. "We could sell more tickets than arenas in much bigger markets."

NAIA codirector Corey Westra credited Gann's infectious enthusiasm for his success.

"If Denny was excited about something, so was everyone else," Westra said. "With Denny, it was never if we could make something happen. He knew we would make it happen. There was never any doubt in Denny's mind."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.