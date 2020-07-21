You are the owner of this article.
Gavins Point's Lewis and Clark Visitor Center implementing COVID-19 precautions
Gavins Point's Lewis and Clark Visitor Center implementing COVID-19 precautions

lewis and clark visitor center in yankton
Provided

YANKTON, S.D. --  The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lewis and Clark Visitor Center at Gavins Point Project has implemented several COVID-19 safety precautions that have been implemented by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Visitors will now be required to wear a mask and remain six feet apart from one another, In addition, building occupancy will be limited to 37 people and some displays have been removed or closed.

Power plant tours have been discontinued for the remainder of the year. In keeping with CDC guidance, visitors with a fever, shortness of breath, a cough or other COVID-19 symptoms, are asked to stay home.

People with questions may call the Lewis and Clark Visitor Center at 402-667-2546 or check out their Facebook page (Facebook.com/USACEGavins)

