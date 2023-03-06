SIOUX CITY -- George Thorogood and The Destroyers will bring their "Bad All Over the World -- 50 Years of Rock" to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., on July 19.
Known for such hits as "Bad to the Bone," "Who Do You Love?" and many more, George Thorogood and The Destroyers have sold more 15 million albums and performed more than 8,000 times over the past five decades.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at OrpheumLive.com or by visiting the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
