Girls of '68 to host Bruguier and War Eagle memorial ceremony May 29

SIOUX CITY -- The Girls of '68 will hold a memorial ceremony for Theophile Bruguier and War Eagle at 10 a.m. May 29 at their gravesites off War Eagle Drive.

Along with the placement of wreaths on their graves, speakers will include Girls of ’68 member Diane Gardner, Bruguier's Cabin education chair; and Michael O'Conner, a member of the Yankton Sioux tribe, according to a Girls of '68 press release.

Theophile Bruguier was Sioux City's first white settler. Chief War Eagle, a Native American leader, was both a good friend to Bruguier and also his father-in-law.

From June through September, Bruguier's Cabin in Riverside Park will be open to the public on the second Sunday of the month. The open house dates are June 13, July 11, Aug. 8, and Sept. 12, from 2 to 4 p.m.

The Girls of '68 have been caretakers of the historic structure since 1933. Generations of schoolchildren have toured the cabin as part of their study of Sioux City history.

Before the pandemic, more than 1,000 fourth grade students visited the cabin annually. The cabin is rarely open to the general public and an open house hasn’t been held since 2019.

Women who have lived in Sioux City five or more years are invited to join the Girls of '68 by calling Jackie Warnstadt at 712-239-4098.

