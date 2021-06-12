Girls of '68 to host open house at Bruguier Cabin on Sunday

SIOUX CITY -- The Girls of '68 will host guided tours of the Bruguier's Cabin from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Due to the pandemic, it will be the first open house at the historic cabin in Riverside Park since September 2019.

The cabin is Sioux City’s oldest structure. French fur trader Theophile Bruguier, considered the first white settler in Sioux City, built the one-story structure on his farm in 1849. Chief War Eagle, a Native American leader, was both a good friend to Bruguier and also his father-in-law.

The Girls of '68 have been caretakers of the historic structure since 1933.

From June through September, Bruguier's Cabin will be open to the public on the second Sunday of the month. The open house dates are June 13, July 11, Aug. 8, and Sept. 12, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Generations of schoolchildren have toured the cabin as part of their study of Sioux City history. Before the pandemic, more than 1,400 elementary-age students visited the cabin annually.

The Girls of '68 are offering private tours to students and other members of the public. To arrange a tour, call 712-490-6506 and ask for Diane Gardner.

Women who have lived in Sioux City five or more years are invited to join the Girls of '68 by calling Jackie Warnstadt at 712-239-4098.

