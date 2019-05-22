The public is invited to join the Girls of 68 for their annual Memorial Day service at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at War Eagle Monument, 100 War Eagle Dr.
They will pay tribute and place a wreath on the grave sites of Theophile Bruguier and Chief War Eagle. Guest speakers will be present at each grave.
Immediately following the service, Bruguier's Cabin in Riverside Park will be open for public viewing. The cabin was built in 1849 and is the oldest building in Sioux City history. It is a living history museum and is listed on the Iowa Registry of Historic Places. Admission is free.