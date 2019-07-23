SIOUX CITY -- Multi-platinum, four-time Grammy-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls will perform Nov. 2 at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.
With their 12th studio album, Miracle Pill," slated for release Sept. 13, Goo Goo Dolls -- made up of John Rzeznik and Robby Takac -- will be performing new material as well as such classic songs as "Iris" and "Slide."
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, online at OrpheumLive.com or by visiting the Primebank box office at the Tyson Events Center.
