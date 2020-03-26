You are the owner of this article.
Goodwill of the Great Plains to close retail stores, Job Center and outlet center due to COVID-19 concerns
SIOUX CITY -- Due to concerns for the COVID-19 pandemic, Goodwill of the Great Plains will be closing its retail stores, Job Centers and outlet center, effective at 6 p.m. Thursday.

On Twitter, CEO John Hantla said Goodwill of the Great Plains plans to reopen on April 27.

