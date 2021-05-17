 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gordon Drive-Highway 75 ramp to close Monday night
0 comments

Gordon Drive-Highway 75 ramp to close Monday night

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The ramp from eastbound Gordon Drive to southbound U.S. Highway 75 will close Monday evening to facilitate tower light work. 

The closure is slated to begin 7 p.m. Monday and last until midnight, weather permitting, according to a press release from the Iowa DOT District 3 office. 

During the closure, motorists will be detoured to U.S. 75 northbound, then to 28th Street, then to U.S. 75 southbound. 

Road closed
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sioux City firefighters fight structure fire

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News