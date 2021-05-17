Gordon Drive-Highway 75 ramp to close Monday night

SIOUX CITY -- The ramp from eastbound Gordon Drive to southbound U.S. Highway 75 will close Monday evening to facilitate tower light work.
The closure is slated to begin 7 p.m. Monday and last until midnight, weather permitting, according to a press release from the Iowa DOT District 3 office.
During the closure, motorists will be detoured to U.S. 75 northbound, then to 28th Street, then to U.S. 75 southbound.
