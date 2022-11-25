Gospel group MercyMe to perform at the Orpheum

SIOUX CITY -- Grammy-nominated gospel band MercyMe will be performing at April 1, 2023 at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., as part of their "Always Only Jesus" tour.

Since their debut in 2001, MercyMe has garnered more than 48 No. 1 multiformat radio singles and has had four consecutive mainstream radio hits. They've sold out venues throughout the United States and Canada, including Radio City Music Hall.

Ticket will go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 2 at the Tyson Events Center's Primebank Box Office or at orpheumlive.com.