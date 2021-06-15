 Skip to main content
Grammy-nominated folk band The Wood Brothers to perform at the Orpheum Theatre
Grammy-nominated folk band The Wood Brothers to perform at the Orpheum Theatre

the wood brothers
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- American folk band The Wood Brothers will be performing a live show at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., on Nov. 9, with special guest star Sean McConnell.

Dubbed "masters of soulful folk" by Paste Magazine, The Wood Brothers garnered a Grammy Award nomination for Best Americana Album as well as a number one spot on Billboard Magazine's Heatseekers Chart.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center, by calling 712-279-4850 or online at OrpheumLive.com.  

