Grammy-nominated rapper B.o.B. to perform at Hard Rock's Anthem

SIOUX CITY -- Grammy-nominated rapper B.o.B will be performing inside of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St., on Sept. 24.
The Atlanta-born B.o.B (Bobby Ray Simmons Jr.) first achieved fame with his debut single "Nothin' on You," which also featured Bruno Mars. His singles "Airplanes," featuring Paramore's Haley Williams, and "Magic," both reached the top 10 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 list.
Tickets are now on sale at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com or inside the hotel's Rock Shop.
