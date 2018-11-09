SIOUX CITY -- Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Dwight Yoakam will be performing at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., on Jan. 18.
Yoakam has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide, 12 being gold albums and 9 platinum or multi-platinum albums, with five of those albums topping Billboard's Country Album charts and another 14 landing in the top 10.
In addition to his musical career, Yoakam is a film and television actor who has appeared in more than 40 films, including "Sling Blade" and "Panic Room." Most recently, he appeared in director Steven Soderbergh's film, "Logan Lucky," with Channing Tatum and Daniel Craig.
Tickets for Yoakam's concert will go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 16 at the Tyson Events Center box office, online at OrpheumLive.com, or by calling 855-333-8771.