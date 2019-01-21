SIOUX CITY -- Grammy Award-winning trio The Band Perry will be performing, Mar. 1, at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St.
Formed in 2005 by siblings Kimberly, Neil and Reid Perry, The Band Perry released their hit debut single, "Hip to My Heart" in 2009. Subsequently, the group charted five No. 1 singles on the Billboard Country Chart, a No. 1 single on the Hot AC chart, six songs songs reaching gold or platinum status, plus a Grammy award.
Most recently, The Band Perry released "Coordinates," a five-song album which moves them into the contemporary, electronic pop realm.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Hard Rock's Rock Shop or online at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com. All events in Anthem are for audiences, 21 and older.