SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Railroad Museum has announced the completion of its Grand Scale Train Route.
The project involved laying over 3,400 feet of 15-inch gauge track. The train consists of a replica F-7 style diesel locomotive and three passenger coaches capable of hauling visitors for a 15-minute train ride around the museum's Riverside campus at 3400 Sioux River Road.
Local officials will celebrate the completion of the project at a ribbon cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. Thursday. The ribbon cutting will be followed by free train rides and refreshments in the Car Shops Learning Center.