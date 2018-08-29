Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Railroad museum Grand Scale Train
Buy Now

The Sioux City Railroad Museum has completed the route for its Grand Scale Train, above. 

 Provided

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Railroad Museum has announced the completion of its Grand Scale Train Route.

The project involved laying over 3,400 feet of 15-inch gauge track. The train consists of a replica F-7 style diesel locomotive and three passenger coaches capable of hauling visitors for a 15-minute train ride around the museum's Riverside campus at 3400 Sioux River Road.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Local officials will celebrate the completion of the project at a ribbon cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. Thursday. The ribbon cutting will be followed by free train rides and refreshments in the Car Shops Learning Center.

Copyright 2018 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Lifestyles reporter

Load comments