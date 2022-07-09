Grandview Park roadway to close for three days

SIOUX CITY — The roadway in Sioux City's Grandview Park needs a few days to itself.
According to a press release from the city of Sioux City's Engineering Division, the road will close on Monday, July 11 and is likely to remain closed up to the afternoon of Wednesday, July 13 for storm inlet replacements in the park. (Storm inlets help runoff water from rain or snow enter into a storm drainage system.)
The release concludes by reminding motorists to "reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs with regards to this closure."