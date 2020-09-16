Grant Street, between 45th and 46th Street, to close for water main repairs

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Grant Street between 45th and 46th Streets in Leeds will be closed to traffic, according to the Sioux City Engineering Division.

There will be a hard closure that impacts driveway access of two property owners, who have been notified. The closure will allow city crews to perform sanitary water main repairs.

A detour route using 45th, Garfield and 46th Streets will be available. The closure is slated to being on Monday and, dependent on weather, will end on Sept. 25.

Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously and obey all traffic controls signs with regards to this closure.

