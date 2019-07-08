SIOUX CITY -- Ground will be broken at 10 a.m. Wednesday for a new playground at Sacred Heart School, 5010 Military Road.
The new playground will replace the school's current blacktop parking lot while offering fencing for increased safety.
When it is completed, the new playground -- valued at nearly $500,000 -- will offer green space and playscape equipment to promote a children's development and growth.
Sacred Heart School enrolls nearly 400 students in pre-kindergarten through the eighth grade.