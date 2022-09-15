 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Guest speakers selected for Sioux City International Film Festival

  • 0
sioux city international film festival logos
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City International Film Festival has announced its lineup of free workshops and speakers that will be taking Sept. 29 - Oct. 2.

At 7:30 p.m. Sept 29, "SCORE: A Film Music Documentary," by three-time Emmy Award winning filmmaker Matt Schrader, will be screened at the Promenade Cinema 14, 924 Fourth St.  Schrader will be part of a director's Q&A at 9 p.m., following the movie.

Media composer and Sioux City native Jordan Dykstra will conduct a "Collaborative Creation and Singular Sound" workshop, exploring the differences between solo composing and collaborative composing at 6 p.m. Sept. 30 at ISU Design West, 1014 1/2 Design Place. 

Bri Holland, a Los Angeles-based songwriter, music producer, singer and vocal production specialist, will present an "Engineering Theatrical Vocal Music for Cinema" workshop at 11 a.m. Oct. 1 at ISU Design West.

People are also reading…

At 1 p.m. Oct. 1, a filmmakers roundtable, featuring many of the guest speakers and visiting filmmakers, will occur at ISU Design West.

Now in its 17th year, the Sioux City International Film Festival is the longest-running festival in Iowa, showcasing short films from all over the world and will be running at the Promenade Theatre between Sept. 29 - Oct. 2.

Ticket and additional information can be found at siouxcityfilmfest.org.  

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

US Senate takes first step to direct military aid to Taiwan

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News