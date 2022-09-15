Guest speakers selected for Sioux City International Film Festival

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City International Film Festival has announced its lineup of free workshops and speakers that will be taking Sept. 29 - Oct. 2.

At 7:30 p.m. Sept 29, "SCORE: A Film Music Documentary," by three-time Emmy Award winning filmmaker Matt Schrader, will be screened at the Promenade Cinema 14, 924 Fourth St. Schrader will be part of a director's Q&A at 9 p.m., following the movie.

Media composer and Sioux City native Jordan Dykstra will conduct a "Collaborative Creation and Singular Sound" workshop, exploring the differences between solo composing and collaborative composing at 6 p.m. Sept. 30 at ISU Design West, 1014 1/2 Design Place.

Bri Holland, a Los Angeles-based songwriter, music producer, singer and vocal production specialist, will present an "Engineering Theatrical Vocal Music for Cinema" workshop at 11 a.m. Oct. 1 at ISU Design West.

At 1 p.m. Oct. 1, a filmmakers roundtable, featuring many of the guest speakers and visiting filmmakers, will occur at ISU Design West.

Now in its 17th year, the Sioux City International Film Festival is the longest-running festival in Iowa, showcasing short films from all over the world and will be running at the Promenade Theatre between Sept. 29 - Oct. 2.

Ticket and additional information can be found at siouxcityfilmfest.org.