SIOUX CITY -- Over the past few days, Siouxland had experienced warming temperatures which caused excessive snowmelt as well as record-breaking rainfall which flooded both roadways as well as basements.
So, what kind of weather should we expect Thursday? North/northwest winds of 35 mph, with occasional gusts as high as 50 mph.
Plus Andrew Kalin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said don't be surprise if you see new snowfall.
"With less than an inch expected, it won't amount to much," he said. "But with gusty winds, it will be whipped around a bit."
However, the big story continues to be flooding conditions.
"Friday's dry conditions and a daytime high of near 40 should come as a welcome relief," he said. "The forecast will continue to improve as highs will top off in the 40s on Saturday and Sunday."