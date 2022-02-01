Hairball brings bombastic celebration of arena rock to the Tyson

SIOUX CITY -- Hairball will be returning to the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, for a night of rock and roll anthems at 8 p.m. April 22.
A rock and roll experience complete with lights, sound, smoke and fire, Hairball is a bombastic celebration of some of the biggest arena bands in the world.
Tickets will go in sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Primebank Box Office, TysonCenter.com or by calling 712-279-4850.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
