Hairball brings rock and roll experience to Tyson Events Center

SIOUX CITY -- Hairball will be returning for a night of rock and roll fun, Feb. 14, 2020, to the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive.
Hairball is an experience you'll never forget. Vocalists Joe, Kris and Bobby will lead the band that pays homage to such legendary acts as Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey and Aerosmith.
Tickets are now on sale at the Praimebank Box Office, online at TysonCenter.com or by calling 712-279-4850.
Tickets purchased between now and Sunday are $17.50. Starting Dec. 16, tickets are $22.50. It will increased to $27.50, beginning Feb. 1.