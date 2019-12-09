You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Hairball brings rock and roll experience to Tyson Events Center
View Comments

Hairball brings rock and roll experience to Tyson Events Center

{{featured_button_text}}
Hairball
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- Hairball will be returning for a night of rock and roll fun, Feb. 14, 2020, to the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive.

Hairball is an experience you'll never forget. Vocalists Joe, Kris and Bobby will lead the band that pays homage to such legendary acts as Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey and Aerosmith.

Tickets are now on sale at the Praimebank Box Office, online at TysonCenter.com or by calling 712-279-4850.

Tickets purchased between now and Sunday are $17.50. Starting Dec. 16, tickets are $22.50. It will increased to $27.50, beginning Feb. 1.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News