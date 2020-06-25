You are the owner of this article.
Hamilton Blvd. to close due to I-29 construction work
Hamilton Blvd. to close due to I-29 construction work

SIOUX CITY -- Construction work at Exit 149 on Interstate 29 will require the closing of Hamilton Boulevard to traffic, beginning July 7.

Weather permitting, the project will continue until Nov. 7, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.

During this closure, the Interstate 29 ramps at Hamilton will remain open. Hamilton traffic wishing to access northbound I-29 and traffic wishing to access southbound Interstate 29 will use separate detours.

