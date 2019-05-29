SIOUX CITY -- If Missouri River level projections materialize, the southernmost, river-adjacent segment of Hamilton Boulevard could flood.
According to a press release from Sioux City Fire Prevention, the National Weather Service's Missouri River forecast of 29.4 feet could be enough to inundate Hamilton Boulevard near the Interstate 29 interchange.
The Iowa Department of Transportation is preparing detour routes if it becomes necessary to close the road.
If Hamilton Boulevard does close, it would be the second time since March that Missouri River flooding put the roadway out of service.