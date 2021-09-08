 Skip to main content
Hard Rock announced three upcoming acts for Anthem
SIOUX CITY -- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Sioux City announced three upcoming performances at Anthem, 111 Third St.

The legendary rock band Head East ("There's Never Been Any Reason (Save My Life)" will be performing Nov. 5. Herman's Hermits, starring original band member Peter Noone, will be in concert Nov. 20. Country artist Ned LeDoux ("Forever a Cowboy") will be appearing Dec. 3. 

Tickets will go on sale Friday and may be purchased at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com or in person at The Rock Shop. All Anthem events are for audiences, age 21 and older.

