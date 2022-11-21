 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hard Rock announces its support of Sioux City's Hubbard Park

Hubbard Park historical designation

Delbert Christensen of the Sioux City Fast Pitch Softball Association, stands in the infield at Hubbard Park on Monday. The Sioux City City Council accepted a $9,000 grant to fund a Preserve Iowa Summit and nominate the park for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places. 

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City announced they will be supporting Hubbard Park by contributing the softball field's scoreboard.

Alongside Sioux City local and Iowa fastpitch Hall of Famer Pete Sandman, longtime park caretaker Steve Hauge and umpire Delbert Christensen, Hard Rock is among the community organizers are banding together to breathe life into Hubbard Park, which was first constructed in the 1930s.

"Hard Rock is excited to be a part of this historic restoration," Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City assistant general manager Mike Adams said in a statement.

