SIOUX CITY -- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino will be presenting a new country music series showcasing up-and-coming country performers, every Thursday night at Anthem, 111 Third St.
"'Nashville Nights' will give our audience the perfect opportunity to be introduced to artists who they will be hearing consistently on the radio in the near future," entertainment manager Missy Rarrat explained. "These performers are the next big artists in country music, and we are thrilled to be showcasing their talents inside Anthem."
Performers slated to participate include: Daniel E. Johnson, Jake Dodds, Garrett Speer, Nick Hickman, Big Time Grain Co. and Breaking Southwest.
Tickets for all "Nashville Nights" performances will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at The Rock Shop or hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com. All events in Anthem are for guests 21 and older.