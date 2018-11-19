SIOUX CITY -- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino has announced concert dates for both a classic rock band as well as a 5-time Grammy Award winner.
Best known for such power pop ballads like "Don't Treat Me Bad" and "I Live My Life For You," the Charlotte, North Carolina-based FireHouse will be coming to Hard Rock's Anthem Theater on Mar. 15, 2019.
FireHouse tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Rock Shop, 111 Third St. or at Hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com.
Singer-songwriter Christopher Cross will be headlining an Anthem show on Apr. 13, 2019.
Cross made history with his 1980 self-titled debut album, winning five Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year ("Sailing"), Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist.
Tickets for Cross' concert will go on sale at 10 a.m., Nov. 30 at the Rock Shop or at Hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com.
All events at Anthem are for audiences, 21 and older.