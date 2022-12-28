 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino lands 7 first-place wins in Midwest Reader's Choice Awards

  • 0
Hard Rock slot machines (copy)

The casino floor of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City is shown above. On Aug. 25, 2022, the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission approved the sale of the casino to Churchill Downs Inc. 

 Provided, Matt Downing Photography

SIOUX CITY — Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City was awarded first place in seven categories of "Midwest Gaming"'s Readers' Choice Awards.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino received first place in the categories of Casino Floor, Restaurant, Entertainment, Theme, Casino Personnel, Night Life and Entertainment Venue.

"We are so proud of this property and most excited that our team members were recognized for all of their hard work and dedication," the casino's general manager Doug Fisher said

"Midwest Gaming & Destination" provides casino spotlights, restaurant reviews and gambling tips. Gaming enthusiasts from around the Midwest were asked to vote in the magazine's Reader's Choice Awards. The top vote-getters were published in the magazine's most recent edition.

+1 
hard rock hotel logo
Provided
0 Comments
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

These runway fashions were created using AI designers in Hong Kong

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News