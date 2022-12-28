Hard Rock Hotel & Casino lands 7 first-place wins in Midwest Reader's Choice Awards

SIOUX CITY — Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City was awarded first place in seven categories of "Midwest Gaming"'s Readers' Choice Awards.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino received first place in the categories of Casino Floor, Restaurant, Entertainment, Theme, Casino Personnel, Night Life and Entertainment Venue.

"We are so proud of this property and most excited that our team members were recognized for all of their hard work and dedication," the casino's general manager Doug Fisher said

"Midwest Gaming & Destination" provides casino spotlights, restaurant reviews and gambling tips. Gaming enthusiasts from around the Midwest were asked to vote in the magazine's Reader's Choice Awards. The top vote-getters were published in the magazine's most recent edition.