Hard Rock Hotel to reopen on July 1
Hard Rock Hotel to reopen on July 1

SIOUX CITY -- Hard Rock Hotel Sioux City will be reopening for travelers seeking lodging accommodations beginning at noon on July 1.

The 111 3rd St. facility, which had been closed since March due to COVID-19 concerns, is currently taking reservations.

The casino at Hard Rock reopened June 2, following a state-imposed shutdown due to COVID-19.

