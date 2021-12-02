 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hard Rock Sioux City to host 'Tribute to the King' contest

  • 0
tribute to the king
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City will be hosting a Tribute to the King contest, in search of the best Elvis Presley tribute artist on Feb. 5, 2022.

Ten of the world's best Elvis tribute artists will be competing over three rounds of competitions at Anthem 111 Third St. 

The best Elvis will receive a grand cash prize and be crowned as the Hard Rock Sioux City Tribute to the King Champion. The competition will include impersonations, singing and, of course, swinging some hips.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at The Rock Shop or at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com

All Anthem events are for guests 21 and older.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch this train covered in Christmas lights wind through UK village

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News