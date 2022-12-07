Hard Rock to open summer concert series with legendary group Foreigner

SIOUX CITY -- The legendary rock group Foreigner has been announced to be the first act for Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's 2023 Summer Concert Series.

Best known for such enduring anthems as "Hot Blooded," "Juke Box Hero" and "I Want to Know What Love Is," Foreigner has been hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world.

Founded in 1976, Foreigner has had 10 multiplatinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com or in person at the hotel's Rock Shop.

Events at Battery Park are open to all ages.