 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Hard Rock to open summer concert series with legendary group Foreigner

  • Updated
  • 0
foreigner
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- The legendary rock group Foreigner has been announced to be the first act for Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's 2023 Summer Concert Series.

Best known for such enduring anthems as "Hot Blooded," "Juke Box Hero" and "I Want to Know What Love Is," Foreigner has been hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world.

Founded in 1976, Foreigner has had 10 multiplatinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits. 

Tickets will go on sale Friday at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com or in person at the hotel's Rock Shop.

Events at Battery Park are open to all ages.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

China announces nationwide loosening of Covid restrictions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News