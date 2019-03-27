SIOUX CITY -- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino has announced it will participate in this year’s Earth Hour from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. March 30.
During this time, all outdoor signage on the property will be turned off, including the fifty-foot guitar on the hotel roof, which has not been purposely shut off since the grand opening in 2014.
Earth Hour is a global environmental movement by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) to bring attention to climate change. During last year’s Earth Hour, a record-breaking 188 countries and territories took part in the event including 18,000 participating landmarks. The Eiffel Tower and the Empire State Building have taken part in the past.
Hard Rock General Manager Jim Franke said the hotel and casino is glad to show its support for the environmental cause.
"We have not turned off our guitar since our grand opening almost five years ago, and there is no better occasion to do so than during our participation with Earth Hour," Franke said. "One of the founding mottos of Hard Rock is ‘Save the Planet,’ and we are thrilled to be one of the millions of businesses around the world participating in bringing global environmental change to the forefront."