SIOUX CITY -- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino has announced hard rock band Volbeat, with special guest opener Halestorm as the final performances for the 2023 Battery Park Summer Concert Series on July 29.

During its two decade career, Volbert has shared stages with genre legends like Black Sabbath, Metallica, Motorhead, Megadeath and Anthrax. They've also racked up nearly three billion cumulative streams over the course of their career as well as earning gold and platinum certificates.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. April 21 at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com or at the hotel's Rock Shop.

All Battery Park events are open to audiences of all ages.