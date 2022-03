SIOUX CITY -- Country artist Jordan Fletcher will be coming to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem on May 13.

Born in Jacksonville, Florida, the now Nashville-based Fletcher has toured the country with Muscadine Bloodline and Kip Moore. His debut album, "Somewhere Off Alberta," is set to be released soon.

Tickets for Fletcher's concert will go on sale on Friday. They may be purchased at the hotel's Rock Shop or at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com.

All Anthem events are for audiences, 21 and older.

