Hard Rock's Anthem to host 'Tiger King' cast members for a live, untold stories show

SIOUX CITY -- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino will be presenting "Uncaged: The Untold Stories from the Cast of Tiger King," live at Anthem, on June 25.

Members of the cast will also be making a special appearance for "Uncaged The Game Show," a promotion at the 113 Third St. casino.

The Tiger King had millions of viewers and remains the most popular documentary on Netflix since it premiered on the network in 2020. Hear untold stories of Joe Exotic, Don Antle and Carole Baskins, among others from "Tiger King" cast members John Reinke, Saff, Joshua Dial and Barbara Fisher.

Comedian and podcast veteran Todd McComas will be the moderator of the live panel discussion.

"Uncaged: The Untold Stories from the Cast of Tiger King" tickets will go on sale, Friday, at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com or at Hard Rock's Rock Shop. All Anthem events are for guests, age 21 and older.

Hard Rock is taking all possible steps to ensure their employees, artists and guests are safe and sound. Staff will be wearing masks as part of their uniform, and guests are encouraged to wear face masks, wash their hands, respect one another's boundaries and stay home if not feeling well.

For more information on the casino's pandemic protocol, go to hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com/covid-19-update.

