SIOUX CITY — Lainey Wilson, Country Music Association (CMA) Awards 2022 New Artist of the Year, will perform at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Battery Park Summer Concert Series at 7 p.m. Aug. 19 at 111 Third St.

Wilson, a Louisiana native who has earned a spot on nearly every "Artist to Watch" list, is the second act that has been announced to Battery Park's annual outdoor series of concerts.

Legendary arena rockers Foreigner, along with glam metal band Night Ranger, will be playing Battery Park's season opener on May 13.

A prolific and sought-after songwriter who has penned hit records for Luke Combs and Flatland Calvary, among others, Wilson has been called a fresh, fierce voice in Nashville after delivering a CMA-nominated album of the year with her label debut "Sayin' What I'm Thinkin.'"

Wilson landed her first Number One single, the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Song of the Year "Things a Man Oughta Know," nearly ten years to the day after she left her small farming community in a camper trailer.

Since then, Wilson has won over legions of fans with her signature Bell Bottom Country sound and aesthetic, which blends traditional country with a modern-yet-retro flair.

Some of Wilson's radio-friendly hits have included "Hear Like a Truck" and "Never Say Never" (which is a duet with Cole Swindell).

Most recently, Wilson has made her acting debut in season five of the hit TV series "Yellowstone" and was named "Tractor Supply Ambassador," where she will launch an inaugural "Emerging Artist Program" to elevate the next generation of country music talent.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the hotel's Rock Shop or at hardrockhotelsiouxcity.com.

All Battery Park events are open to audiences of all ages.