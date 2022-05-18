Hard Rock's Battery Park to feature Papa Roach and Falling in Reverse at "Rockzilla" show

SIOUX CITY -- Papa Roach and Falling in Reverse will headline a Rockzilla Summer Tour show with guests Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St.

They are a part of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Summer Concert series.

Papa Roach are two-time Grammy-nominated, platinum-selling alternative hard rock musicians who are currently celebrating the 20th anniversary of their iconic "INFEST" album.

The platinum-selling band Falling in Reverse, led by singer Ronnie Radke, has seen its latest single "Zombified" hit No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Songs Chart.

Tickets to the general public will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the hotel's Rock Shop and hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com.

Battery Park events are open to audiences of all ages.

