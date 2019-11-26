Harlem Globetrotters to bring their 'Pushing the Limits' world tour to the Tyson

SIOUX CITY -- The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters will be bringing their new "Pushing the Limits" World Tour, March 25, to the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive.

Currently in their 94th consecutive year, the Globetrotters are upping the ante by attempting a new world live record at each of the 280 games during their North American tour. The team members are already holders of 21 current world records.

"The Globetrotters have always been entertainers and innovators," said head coach Lou Dunbar. "This season will be no exception. We can't wait to get the season started and create memories that last a lifetime."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tickets for the Harlem Globetrotters are non on sale at the Primebank Box Office, by calling 855-333-8771 or online at TysonCenter.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.