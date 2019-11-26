You are the owner of this article.
Harlem Globetrotters to bring their 'Pushing the Limits' world tour to the Tyson
Harlem Globetrotters to bring their 'Pushing the Limits' world tour to the Tyson

harlem globetrotters
SIOUX CITY -- The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters will be bringing their new "Pushing the Limits" World Tour, March 25, to the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive.

Currently in their 94th consecutive year, the Globetrotters are upping the ante by attempting a new world live record at each of the 280 games during their North American tour. The team members are already holders of 21 current world records.

"The Globetrotters have always been entertainers and innovators," said head coach Lou Dunbar. "This season will be no exception. We can't wait to get the season started and create memories that last a lifetime."

Tickets for the Harlem Globetrotters are non on sale at the Primebank Box Office, by calling 855-333-8771 or online at TysonCenter.com.   

