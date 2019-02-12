SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- A burnt-out fuel pump was the likely cause of the smell that forced the evacuation of Harney Elementary School, 1001 Arbor Drive, Tuesday morning.
After the odor was reported to staff, students were moved to a secondary site as a safety precaution.
South Sioux City School District communication and foundation director Lance Swanson said fire officials gave the all-clear signal for kids to return to class at around 10:45 a.m.
"This is something that we train for," Swanson said. "Everything went according to plan."