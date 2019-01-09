HAVELOCK, Iowa -- The U.S. Postal Service is resuming its retail and Post Office Box service in its new 850 Wood Street location, effective Wednesday.
Retail window hours are from 8 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday; and 8;45 - 9:45 a.m. Saturday. The lobby will be open 24 hours a day.
Service at the Havelock Post Office was suspended in October 2016, due to environmental safety concerns.
Street delivery will continue to be out of the Pocahontas Post Office, 88 Court Square. Retails window hours are 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with an 11 a.m. - noon lunch hour. Customers may retrieve their street delivery notice left items during those hours with a photo ID.
A customer appreciation event will be planned and announced at a later date.
