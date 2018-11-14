SIOUX CITY -- A head-on collision between a semi and an SUV sends two people to the hospital, early Wednesday morning.
At 1:57 a.m., Sioux City Police responded to an accident involving a 2018 Freightliner Semi-Tractor and a 1996 Toyota 4Runner at 5200 South Lewis Blvd.
When officers arrived, they discovered the driver of the 4Runner, a 23-year-old woman, was unconscious and trapped in her vehicle. Sioux City Fire Rescue extricated the female from the SUV by cutting off the driver side doors. The woman was transported to Mercy Medical Center, where she was admitted for serious but non life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Freightliner, a 56-year-old man, was also transported to Mercy Medical Center for minor injuries. He was treated and released.
According to investigators, the crash occurred when the 4Runner crossed the center line into opposing traffic. Both vehicles then tried to evade the collision but turned the same direction.
Police say that the investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing.