SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Journal's Health & Leisure Expo, held in partnership with UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's,  is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday at Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center, 300 Third Street. 

The event will feature dozens of vendors, including many local healthcare providers as well as local entertainment venues. 

Ann Jaminet, an advertising executive with The Journal, said the event is a great way for people "to see what's going on in Sioux City, as far as leisure activities, things to do -- and then also to talk to the different medical offices to see if they can help them in some way. Plus also the financial advisers, if they have any questions they can talk to them." 

The following businesses and organizations will be participating: 

  • UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s

  • Siouxland Community Health Center

  • Mercy Medical Center

  • CNOS

  • Connections

  • SHIP

  • Midlands

  • Bickford Senior Living

  • Alzheimer’s Association

  • Bruening Eye

  • CSADV

  • Siouxland PACE

  • Tri-State Physicians

  • Pioneer Valley Living

  • Oakleaf Real Estate Management

  • YMCA

  • Farmers Insurance/John Reiff

  • Tri-State Specialists

  • Regency Square Care Center

  • Community Action Agency

  • Sioux City Journal

  • Disabilities Resource Center

  • Center for Active Generations

  • Brookdale Senior Living

  • Compass Wealth/ Steven Ballard

  • Heartland Chiropractic

  • Meridian Clinical Research

  • Multicare Health Clinic

  • Synergy Homecare

  • Sunrise Retirement

  • Senior Companion Program

  • Inside Out Family Chiropractic

  • Nukana

  • Level Spine Chiropractic

  • Hearing Specialists

  • Fyzical

  • WinnaVegas Casino

  • American Home Health

  • Sioux City Railroad Museum

  • Iowa State University Extension & Outreach

