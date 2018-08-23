SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Journal's Health & Leisure Expo, held in partnership with UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's, is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday at Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center, 300 Third Street.
The event will feature dozens of vendors, including many local healthcare providers as well as local entertainment venues.
Ann Jaminet, an advertising executive with The Journal, said the event is a great way for people "to see what's going on in Sioux City, as far as leisure activities, things to do -- and then also to talk to the different medical offices to see if they can help them in some way. Plus also the financial advisers, if they have any questions they can talk to them."
The following businesses and organizations will be participating:
UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s
Siouxland Community Health Center
Mercy Medical Center
CNOS
Connections
SHIP
Midlands
Bickford Senior Living
Alzheimer’s Association
Bruening Eye
CSADV
Siouxland PACE
Tri-State Physicians
Pioneer Valley Living
Oakleaf Real Estate Management
YMCA
Farmers Insurance/John Reiff
Tri-State Specialists
Regency Square Care Center
Community Action Agency
Sioux City Journal
Disabilities Resource Center
Center for Active Generations
Brookdale Senior Living
Compass Wealth/ Steven Ballard
Heartland Chiropractic
Meridian Clinical Research
Multicare Health Clinic
Synergy Homecare
Sunrise Retirement
Senior Companion Program
Inside Out Family Chiropractic
Nukana
Level Spine Chiropractic
Hearing Specialists
Fyzical
WinnaVegas Casino
American Home Health
Sioux City Railroad Museum
Iowa State University Extension & Outreach