Heelan student chosen one of Iowa's U.S. Presidential Scholars

DES MOINES -- A Bishop Heelan Catholic High School students was among the three Iowa high school students to names to the 56th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars.

The program recognizes up to 161 high school seniors from across the country for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and in career and technical education (CTE) fields.

Heelan's Elizabeth C. Meyer was chosen to be Iowa's U.S. Presidential Scholars, along with Matthew Ding, Johnston High School, Johnston; and Blake R. Van Der Kamp, PCM High School, Monroe.

Students are selected based on their academic achievement, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.

Meyer and Ding were recognized for their academic success while Van Der Kamp was honored for his outstanding ability and accomplishments in CTE.