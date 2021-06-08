Heelan to hold charity auction on Wednesday

SIOUX CITY -- The Bishop Heelan auction "Tailgate for Heelan" will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the O'Gorman Fieldhouse and Crusader Courtyard.

The event will include mobile bidding, a live auction, PRIDE Blitz, and a Fund-A-Cause for the Heelan weight room. It will also include award presentations for Crusader of the Year and Distinguished Volunteer of the Year.

Auction chair couples are: Jon and Liz Determan, Rick and Becca Feauto, Jerad and Peggy Higman, and Greg and Laura Topf.

Dinner will be served from tailgate tents honoring Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska, Heelan and Notre Dame, among other schools. The dinner will take place at the Crusader Courtyard and guests will dine on the fieldhouse floor.

The auction is the only yearly fundraising event that includes all of the Catholic schools in Sioux City: Bishop Heelan High School, Holy Cross School, Sacred Heart School, Mater Dei School and the Dual Language Academy. This year's fundraising goal is $375,000.

Guests will be encouraged to wear their favorite team's colors.

To buy tickets or learn more information, visit bidpal.net/HeelanAuction or call 712-252-1350.

