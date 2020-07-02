Heelan to hold special prayer vigil for Chicoine on Thursday night

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools will be holding a special prayer vigil in memory of Keaton Chicoine at 9 p.m. Thursday at Memorial Field.

Chicoine, 19, died June 25 in Florida after being struck by a pickup on the Howard Frankland Bridge, between Tampa and St. Petersburg. A car he was riding in had apparently broken down. He and the driver of the car were examining the vehicle when the truck drifted into the shoulder.

Chicoine was to have graduated June 27, along with his 133 Bishop Heelan classmates, in a ceremony held in Memorial Field. His diploma was given to his family posthumously.

Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair to the prayer vigil that was organized by the Rev. Shane Deman, the Chaplain of Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools

