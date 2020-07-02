You are the owner of this article.
Heelan to hold special prayer vigil for Chicoine on Thursday night
Heelan to hold special prayer vigil for Chicoine on Thursday night

Keaton F. Chicoine

SIOUX CITY -- Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools will be holding a special prayer vigil in memory of Keaton Chicoine at 9 p.m. Thursday at Memorial Field.

Chicoine, 19, died June 25 in Florida after being struck by a pickup on the Howard Frankland Bridge, between Tampa and St. Petersburg. A car he was riding in had apparently broken down. He and the driver of the car were examining the vehicle when the truck drifted into the shoulder.

Chicoine was to have graduated June 27, along with his 133 Bishop Heelan classmates, in a ceremony held in Memorial Field. His diploma was given to his family posthumously.

Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair to the prayer vigil that was organized by the Rev. Shane Deman, the Chaplain of Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools

 

