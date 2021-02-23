Heelan's show choir classic altered due to COVID concerns

SIOUX CITY -- As a way to reduce crowd sizes due to COVID-19 concerns, Bishop Heelan Catholic School's Crusader Classic show choir international will be held as a clinic for 12 participating show choirs from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at O'Gorman Fieldhouse.

The annual event -- which normally attracts up to 2,000 show choir students, family members, volunteers and fans -- has been changed to a clinic where groups are assigned a designated hour on stage to practice, perform in facemasks and be judged.

Heelan's Harmonia Mundi as well as show choirs from Hinton, Sergeant Bluff, Rock Valley, Sioux Center, Spirit Lake, Harlan and other communities, are slated to perform.

