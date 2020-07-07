Help decide who should be one of Siouxland's Top 50 Restaurants

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Which eatery should be considered one of Siouxland's Top 50 Restaurants?

Between now and July 29, you can vote for your choice from among the more than 150 cafes, coffee shops, pizzerias, drive-ins and full-service restaurants listed on our website.

Think we're missing your favorite hole-in-the-wall? That's OK, feel free to write them in as well.

All of the votes will be tabulated and the winners will be announced in a Journal "Top 50 Restaurants" special section that will be available in September.

"We're not ranking which restaurant is the best in this type of food or what restaurant is best in that type of food," the Journal's publisher and digital advertising director Chad Pauling said. "Instead, we're giving our readers a chance to say, 'Hey, this is the place I'd recommend to all of my friends.'"

That is more important in the age of COVID-19 when restaurants had to rethink their approach towards business.

"This is the second year in which we tallied Siouxland's Top 50 Restaurants," Pauling said. "Given everything that's occurred in the past year, it will be fascinating to see if the same eateries have made our list."

Go to siouxcityjournal.com for all the details.

