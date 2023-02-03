SIOUX CITY -- Get to connect with the presidents of higher education during a special event, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 21, at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St.
Morningside University President Dr. Albert Mosley, Western Iowa Tech Community College President Dr. Terry Murrell and Briar Cliff University Interim President Patrick Jacobson-Schulte will share goals and information about their respective schools.
Audience participation is encouraged at this free event, which is open to the public.
The presentation will also be livestreamed on the City of Sioux City's Diversity page on Facebook.com.